Here are the latest updates from the courts

Here are the latest updates from cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Lance Burt, 19, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work.

Magistrates fined him for £75 with £60 costs.

- Steven Beck, 55, of Samuel Road, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on May 12 in Brookfield Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £175 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Shane Osborne, 23, of The Crossways, Gosport, admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly on May 13 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Christopher Peake, 37, of Rowner Road, Gosport, admitted theft from Poundland on May 10 in Fareham.

Peake admitted two charges of assault by beating and was fined £50 for each assault, with a £30 victim surcharge.

Peake also admitted assaulting a PC and must pay £100 compensation.

- Darshan Limbu, 23, of Wellington Street, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in his street on May 7.

A test revealed he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

Limbu must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for two years.

- Josh Bramble, 24, of Juniper Square, Havant, admitted speeding on the A24 in a Ford vehicle on August 17 last year.

Magistrates imposed a £100 fine with three points on his licence.

Bramble also admitted speeding on the A27 at West Ashling on August 15 last year and was fined £100 with another £30 victim surcharge and three points.

- Rebecca Brooks, 32, of Farmside Gardens, Portsmouth, admitted speeding on the A24 at West Grinstead on September 2 last year.

She was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and three points on her licence.

- Eileen Mastin, 41, of Rest-A-Wyle Avenue, Hayling Island, was found guilty of stealing a prescription pad from a doctor on May 16 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs. Mastin admitted failing to surrender to court.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge. She had admitted breaching a conditional discharge.