Here are the latest updates from the courts

These are our latest updates from the magistrates’ court in Portsmouth.

- Alan Woods, 50, of Wickham Road, Swanmore, admitted theft of items in Wickham on May 18 worth £108.95.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft but no action was taken.

- Joshua Campbell, 29, of Vernon Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on May 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Dean Wheeler, 42, of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating on May 27.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence for 12 months.

He must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wheeler must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Connor Masters, 18, of Bell Davies Road, Fareham, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was found guilty of assault by beating.

Both incidents happened on August 7 last year in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

- Richard McDonagh, 30, of Westminster Place, Portsmouth, admitted damage to a child's car seat on May 28.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge, £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Jonathan Youngs, 38, of Highbury Grove, Cosham, admitted damaging a wall in Gosport on May 27.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- David Le Mercier, 43, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted six shoplifting thefts and was handed a 14-week term suspended for a year.

He stole from shops in Portsmouth between May 31 and July 29.

- Gary Dermott, 32, of Havant Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 32 days of a relationships course and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Patrick Patterson, 60, of Clarendon Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on September 6 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He was fined £50 with an £85 surcharge.