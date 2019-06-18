Here is the latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Here’s our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Bush, 27, of Perseus Place, Waterlooville, admitted affray on December 17 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a 12-month exclusion order banning him from entering Home Bargains at Wellington Retail Park.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation days and pay £200 compensation.

Shubel Miah, 28, of The Mews, High Street, Botley, admitted causing fear of violence.

He was fined £292 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lewis Baldwin, 19, of The Leaway, Fareham, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements in April-May.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £160 with £60 costs.

James Davis, 33, of Kingston Road, North End, was convicted of assault on January 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation.

He was fined £15 and he must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Kayleigh Maynard, 30, of Felicia Close, Gosport, admitted stealing £54.90 worth of drinks from Essentials in Lee-on-the-Solent on January 1.

She must pay £28 compensation.

Thomas Patterson, 36, of Ash Close, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on February 2 in Gosport.

He also admitted resisting a PC and having a knuckleduster on him.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 32-day relationships course, and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Patterson must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ronnie Collins, 19, of Neborough Road, Wimbourne in Dorset, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Portsmouth.

A test revealed he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a victim surcharge of £30 to pay.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

He admitted driving without insurane and without a licence.

Hayley Heath, 22, of Green Lane, Sunbury-on-Thames, admitted drink-driving on A272 at the A3 at Petersfield services on May 26.

She had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 16 months with a £140 fine.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.