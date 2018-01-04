Here’s the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Shane Butcher, 33, of Aldercombe Road, Bristol, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Fratton train station on November 25.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

He must pay £50 costs.

- Douglas Kerr, 40, of First Avenue, Catherington, admitted drink-driving on November 24 in Gosport.

He was caught in Molesworth Road in a Fiat Punto.

A test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. The limit is 35. Magistrates fined him £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kerr was banned from driving for a year.

He also admitted driving without a licence, after his provisional expired.

- Michael Kittredge, 36, of Keydell Avenue, Horndean, admitted drink-driving in Longwood Avenue.

He was caught on November 26 in a VW Golf.

A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £430 with a £43 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months.

- Craig Longstaff, 34, of Railway View, Portsmouth, admitted damaging a front door on November 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge. He must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Ricky Muscat, 20, of Common Lane, Southwick, admitted drink-driving in Auckland Road East, Portsmouth, on November 24.

He was fined £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Magistrates imposed a year’s ban.

A test showed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath

- Nicolae Linoiu, 28, of Paulsgrove Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Preston Road on October 31.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a 24-month ban and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

He was fined £200 after admitting driving without a licence and without insurance. He must pay £300 compensation.

A test showed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit.

- Christopher Barton, 44, of Burnhams Walk, Gosport, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by intimidating, harassing and pestering a woman on November 1. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 surcharge.