Here's the latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Jasmine Moran, 23, of Madrona, Tamworth, was found guilty of drink-driving in Forton Road, Gosport, on May 31.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A test revealed she had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Moran was fined £98 with £200 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 12 months.

She also admitted assaulting a police officer and must pay £50 compensation.

SEE ALSO: 23-year-old arrested after man and woman attacked by gang in Southsea street

Michael Pateman, 26, of The Polygon, Southampton, admitted having a baseball bat in Sherwood Road, Gosport on June 11.

Magistrates imposed a six-month term suspended for a year.

Magistrates imposed 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Pateman must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Eugene Scardifield, 41, of Mole Hill, Waterlooville, admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer on March 3.

Magistrates imposed £100 compensation, a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth man made 250 abusive calls to the police

Claire Dempsey, 30, of Derby Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of failing to provide a breath specimen on April 26 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a £100 fine with £100 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Dempsey was banned from driving for 18 months.

David Redfern, 42, of Winkton Close, Havant, was found guilty of assault by beating on September 14 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours' unpaid work with £200 compensation.

Redfern must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Gabriella Baldacchino, 38, of Watts Road, Buckland, admitted theft of £152 worth of goods from Sainsbury's in Portsmouth on March 17.

She also admitted having heroin, a class A drug, on January 16.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Limbrick, 25, of Salt Meat Lane, Gosport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and cocaine, a class A drug, in Gosport on June 30.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drugs must be destroyed.

Mihai Peltecu, 44, of Lumsden Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Baffins Road, Portsmouth, on June 30.

A test revealed he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £615 with a £61 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.