Here’s the latest update on Portsmouth court cases

Here are the latest updates from cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Hakim Bukenya, 23, of Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted using a phone while driving and driving without a licence.

He was fined £80 and banned from driving for 28 days. Magistrates imposed a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- David Case, 47, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, admitted drink-driving in Northern Parade on February 24.

Magistrates fined him £370 with a 22-month driving ban.

He must pay a £37 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg limit.

- Victoria Jones, 44, of Lower Swanwick Road, Swanwick, admitted drink-driving in Sarisbury Green on February 26.

A test revealed she had 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly four times the 35 legal limit. Magistrates imposed a 32-month driving ban and eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

She must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Jones must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- James Kennedy, 29, of Woodgreen Avenue, Havant, admitted theft of £33 worth of food from Co-op in Waterlooville on November 16 last year. He must pay a £72 fine, £33 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Michael Otton, 40, of Lumsden Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Ferry Road, Portsmouth, on February 24.

A test revealed he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

Otton was fined £380 with a £38 victim surcharge, £85 prosecution costs and was banned from driving for 18 months.

- Ronald Raszler, 77, of Andrew Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Andrew Crescent on February 26.

A test revealed he had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £333 with a £33 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 24 months.

- Neal Braithwaite, 51, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted having a single wrap of heroin, a class A drug, on January 26.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

- Emma Nicholas, 31, of West Street, Portchester, admitted having £20 worth of cocaine, a class A drug, on February 10.

Magistrates imposed a community order with three-month curfew.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.