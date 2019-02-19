Here's why a senior health official disagrees with a Portsmouth drug dealer’s claim Spice can help you lose weight

A PUBLIC health official has warned the synthetic cannabis drug Spice is ‘particularly dangerous’.

The warning from Dr Adam Holland, registrar in Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, comes after a dealer of the class B drug claimed he used it to slim down.

Former Gypsy King head shop worker Colin Gibbs, 52, of Northam Street, Landport, Portsmouth, was handed a community order after being convicted of two charges of having Spice, a class B drug, with intent to supply at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: (140219-1029)

Colin Gibbs, 52, claimed he smoked 30-40 Spice cigarettes a day to help him lose weight. But officers found the drug in individual zip-lock bags and weapons at his front door.

Gibbs, of Northam Street, Landport, was convicted of two charges of having the drug with intent to supply and handed a suspended jail sentence.

Today Dr Holland has warned there have been 51 deaths linked to the drug.

Photos of the class B drug Spice in deal bags found at Colin Gibbs' home. Picture: CPS Wessex

He said: ‘Spice is a synthetic cannabinoid and is a particularly dangerous and unpleasant drug.

‘There is no way of knowing what you're taking when you use Spice and it has a number of dangerous side effects including seizures, psychotic symptoms, hyperthermia (dangerously high body temperature), respiratory problems, muscle breakdown and kidney failure.

‘The use of spice and other synthetic cannabinoids was related to 51 deaths in 2016 and 2017.

‘There is no evidence that Spice acts as an appetite suppressant and in fact it would be more likely to increase your appetite leading you to eat more and put on weight.

‘The best way to lose weight, and keep it off, is by following a healthy diet and keeping active.

‘The council's Wellbeing Service provides free support to help people lose weight and can be contacted on 023 9229 4001 or wellbeing@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.’