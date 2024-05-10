Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy who is believed to have travelled to Portsmouth has been reported missing.

Thomas, 15, was last seen leaving his address in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of Wednesday (May 10). Hertfordshire Police have issued an appeal in a bid to find him. They advise people who spot him to call 999 straight away.

Thomas, 15, has been reported missing and is believed to have travelled to Portsmouth from Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Police.

They said: “It is believed that Thomas has travelled to Portsmouth, he has links to Hoddesdon and Edgware. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit, black Under Armour baseball cap, Black Mooseknuckles coat with white fur trim and black Nike React trainers. He also has a grey/black Louis Vuitton bag.”