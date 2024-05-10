Hertfordshire boy thought to have travelled to Portsmouth reported missing - police "concerned"
Thomas, 15, was last seen leaving his address in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of Wednesday (May 10). Hertfordshire Police have issued an appeal in a bid to find him. They advise people who spot him to call 999 straight away.
They said: “It is believed that Thomas has travelled to Portsmouth, he has links to Hoddesdon and Edgware. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit, black Under Armour baseball cap, Black Mooseknuckles coat with white fur trim and black Nike React trainers. He also has a grey/black Louis Vuitton bag.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting ISR 111 of 8 May. Reports can also be submitted online on the police website.