Hilsea Co-op staff robbed at knife-point as robber makes off with till and £800

POLICE were called to a Co-op store in Hilsea after a robber held up staff at knife-point.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:33 pm

Officers were called to the shop in Northern Parade at 2.08pm yesterday after a man entered the store and threatened staff.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man entered the Co-Op in Northern Parade, Hilsea and threatened staff members at knifepoint, demanding money.

‘Around £800 in cash and a till was stolen.

The Co-op in Northern Parade, Hilsea. Picture: Google Maps

‘Officers continue to investigate this incident.’

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 and quote reference number 44210232978.

