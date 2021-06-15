Hilsea Co-op staff robbed at knife-point as robber makes off with till and £800
POLICE were called to a Co-op store in Hilsea after a robber held up staff at knife-point.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:33 pm
Officers were called to the shop in Northern Parade at 2.08pm yesterday after a man entered the store and threatened staff.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man entered the Co-Op in Northern Parade, Hilsea and threatened staff members at knifepoint, demanding money.
‘Around £800 in cash and a till was stolen.
‘Officers continue to investigate this incident.’
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 and quote reference number 44210232978.