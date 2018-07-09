Hilsea splash pool vandalism is ‘disappointing’, says councillor

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the splash pool near the Hilsea Lido was vandalised over the weekend.

Portsmouth City Council was forced to close the splash pool after vandals tore up the ground and left grit and debris in the pool on Friday night.

Ward councillor for Hilsea Cllr Donna Jones says she is disappointed that the splash pool was vandalised – especially given the extreme heat in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Cllr Jones said: ‘There was some damage to the surface on Wednesday and then early Friday night it looks like people came in and damaged the surface again; with so many young people using the splash pool it just wasn’t safe for it to be open.

‘It’s extremely disappointing that people have broken in and created damage. Thousands of young people use the splash pool especially when we’re having record hot weather and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with the police or Portsmouth City Council.

‘Repair work is being done and a deep clean is taking place – I’m optimistic that it will be open by Wednesday or Thursday.’