Hilsea woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Isle of Wight crash

Have your say

A WOMAN from Hilsea is in a critical condition in hospital after an horrific crash on the Isle of Wight yesterday.

The 62-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, police say, when her Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic just before 5pm.

The incident happened in Middle Road, near Calbourne.

Police say the woman from Hilsea was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital where she remains in a ‘critical but stable condition’.

A 62-year-old man from Hilsea, who was a passenger in the Toyota, and the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Newport, suffered ‘serious injuries’ and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed at the junction with the B3399, Brook Road and Dodpits Lane, and Main Road B3401, while officers carry out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180198274.