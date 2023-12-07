This incident occurred on the B3078 Roger Penny Way near the junction with Longcross Plain Road, New Forest, at around 5pm on December 3 in dark and wet conditions. The offending vehicle left the scene in the direction of Fordingbridge and Downton, leaving a broken mirror and headlight glass on the carriageway.

The foal was later put down by agisters due to injuries received.Due to the vehicle having a glass headlight rather than a plastic lens it is suspected that the vehicle involved will be an older vehicle.If you witnessed the incident or have seen a vehicle with recent damage similar to this, please call 101 quoting reference 44230494153.The police would like to thank the members of public who stopped, called police and then remained to look after the foal.