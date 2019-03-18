Holland shooting: Several people have been hurt as a gunman opens fire at tram station in Dutch city of Utrecht

Have your say

SEVERAL people have been injured in a shooting of the Dutch city of Utrecht with reports the gunman is still at large.

The shooting began at 10.45am local time (9.45am UK time) when a gunman opened fire in a tram at 24 Oktoberplain, a square outside the city centre.

According to news website AD, the gunman then fled the scene.

The Utrecht police said a square at a tram station outside the city centre had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene, the Daily Mail said.

Trauma helicopters have been sent to the scene of the incident, Dutch police said on Twitter.

They are appealing to the public to stay away to allow emergency services to do their work.

Police spokesman Joost Lanshage said: ‘Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured.

‘Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made.’

On the investigation, police tweeted: ‘In this we also take into account a possible terrorist motive.’

It is unclear how many people have been taken to hospital or the severity of their injuries.

Further details are not immediately available.

The shooting comes days after the globe was rocked by a mass killing in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, which left 50 people dead and dozens more wounded.

Updates to follow.