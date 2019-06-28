Home closed in Portsmouth after four months of 'unbearable' nuisance, violence, underage drinking and harassment

A HOME has been shut after four months of nuisance making people's lives 'unbearable'.

Portsmouth police's high harm team sought the closure of the property at Bridgeside Close, in Landport, and this was granted by city magistrates.

Police secured the full closure of a property in Bridgeside Close in Portsmouth after months of unbearable nuisance. Picture: Hampshire police

It comes after a spike in noise, drug use, violence, underage drinking, criminal damage, harassment, intimidation and littering linked to the home.

The Portsmouth City Council leased property is rented out to a private tenant.

Senior investigations officer Dave Clark, of Portsmouth City Council Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, said: ‘The ensuing levels of crime, nuisance and disorder in and around the address made life entirely unbearable for local residents and their families.

‘Working with our partners at Hampshire Constabulary, housing and social care, obtaining this order will stop the harm occurring within the community and allow the Landlord of the address to obtain an order for possession during the period of closure.’

Anyone entering the boarded up property is committing a crime, police said.

PC Gem Cooper said: ‘Local residents have had their lives disrupted over the last four months due to criminal activity at this house.

‘Our message to those who think it is acceptable to act in such a way, is that Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council will not tolerate this behaviour.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’ website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.

Call us on (023) 9262 2118 to tell us your story.