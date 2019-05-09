Home Office hands Hampshire police £1.2m to tackle ‘high levels of serious violence’

EXTRA cash is being poured into tackling serious crime in Hampshire.

It comes as a ministerial taskforce on serious youth violence, chaired by prime minister Theresa May, met for the first time yesterday.

There has been a slight decrease in knife crime in Hampshire in the year to December 2018 – with 822 incidents recorded.

That is down from 868 in April to March 2018 – but up from 451 in the year April 2010 to March 2011, according to latest Office for National Statistics data published last month.

Hampshire Constabulary will now receive £1.2m – and is one of 18 forces to get the cash.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: ‘I’ve been doing everything in my power to ensure we have the strongest possible response to tackle violent crime - and law enforcement plays a key role in this.

‘This money means forces can take urgent action, including more officers on duty in the worst affected areas.

‘It takes a collective effort to tackle violent crime and I’ll continue to work closely with police and partners to end this senseless bloodshed.’

Last year Portsmouth City Council officials and politicians, and police, met with policing minister Nick Hurd to lobby him for extra cash for services to stop children getting involved in crime.