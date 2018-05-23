Home secretary wins approval

Have your say

THE new home secretary has won seeming partial approval from a police representative, it has been reported.

Sajid Javid was talking at the Police Federation of England and Wales conference yesterday.

Mr Javid, whose brother is a chief superintendent in the West Midlands, said he wanted to ‘reset’ the relationship between police and the Home Office, The Guardian said.

The newspaper reported that Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter told Mr Javid: ‘I found myself liking you a little bit.’

According to the paper, Mr Javid joked as he said: ‘Oh my God.’

But Mr Apter also quizzed the home secretary, telling him police are under pressure and need cash not just words.

Mr Javid addressed the conference, which had given a frost reception to previous holders of the post, Amber Rudd and now prime minister Theresa May.

In his speech Mr Javid said: ‘It’s often said that British policing is the envy of the world.

‘Everyone in this room wants to keep it that way. Let’s reset the relationship between the government and the police.

‘I will give you the tools, the powers and the back-up that you need to get the job done.’

He also backed the roll- out of spit hoods – which are used in Hampshire – across the country.