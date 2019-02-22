Homeless bus volunteer admits role in ‘savage’ Portsmouth attack

A HOMELESS man is facing years in prison after kicking an injured man who was lying in the street in a ‘savage’ attack.

Former homeless bus volunteer Russell Allen, 31, kicked the victim in the head after another man, Nicholas Holley, kicked him six times.

Russell Allen, who was once brought to national media attention when he was soaked outside Debenhams, Portsmouth, has now admitted grievous bodily harm with intent in 'savage' early hours attack. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Both Holley and Adam Lee, who punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in the incident, have previously been jailed.

But Allen had evaded justice after going on the run after his arrest for the attack in October 15, 2017. It happened in an alleyway between Highbury College's Chimes restaurant and the crown court in Winston Churchill Avenue.

He was caught and has since been handed a 28-day jail term for failing to surrender.

Yesterday at Portsmouth Crown Court he finally admitted his role in the assault when he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bearded Allen stood in the secure dock dressed in a grey jumper with the sides of his head shaved, a ponytail and long beard as he entered his plea.

Allen, who shot to national media attention two years ago after being soaked by a Debenhams security guard, had denied the charge and was due to stand trial next month.

After his plea his lawyer asked for a short time to gather mitigation. But Allen insisted he wanted to be sentenced. Judge Nicholas Atkinson QC refused and adjourned to March 22.

The court heard how Allen had been jailed for 14 months in 2015 for an offence of wounding.

Addressing Allen, who has been in jail since September 28, Recorder Atkinson said: ‘Russell Lucas Allen I understand you want this dealt with.

‘You have been languishing in prison as a result of your own actions for some considerable period.’

He added: ‘The fact that you’ve changed your plea will be reflected – you will be given credit.’

In May last year the court heard how Holley, 33, of no fixed address, launched a savage attack on the 'utterly defenceless' man who had been knocked down by Allen.

The victim suffered a suspected rib fracture, bruised right eye, a fractured eye socket, and swelling to his jaw.

A judge who jailed Holley for six years said he kicked the victim once to the face, stamped on his head three times and kicked him in the back twice.

Allen was arrested by police after the attack and seen on CCTV wearing camouflage trousers and having a dog with him.

Adam Lee, 26, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm for punching the bystander.

Allen briefly volunteered for a now-defunct homeless bus that was parked outside St Agatha’s Church in the city centre. He also dished out food to homeless people.