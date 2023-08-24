Barry Close, 43, raided a Gosport emporium shop in Stoke Road on February 5 before cashing in on the gold but was spared jail, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The court heard how Close, who has 110 offences to his name including escaping lawful custody, took the “substantial” amount of jewellery from the shop, which the owner was planning to use to fund his retirement.

Drug-addict Close, of no fixed address, carried out the burglary to feed his addiction - before deciding to sell the jewellery and splashing out on luxury clothes after a trip to the Portsmouth shopping centre.

Close admitted burglary, converting criminal property and two counts of theft for a separate incident in Gosport when he stole items from a service station.

Judge David Melville KC said: “High value gold jewellery was taken by you that was at least £30,000 in value which you sold on to jewellers and went to Gunwharf to buy expensive clothes.

“Police came and found you and the clothes but only a small amount of the jewellery was recovered. The gentleman was going to use the jewellery to fund his self-care as an older gentleman. The burglary caused a substantial loss.”

But judge Melville decided not to impose a jail term for Close after believing the defendant would come out of prison again with no support – resulting in further offending. “No home to go to almost certainly leads to a life of crime,” he said.

Instead the judge gave Close a 16-month sentence suspended for two years and sought to tackle his drug addiction by imposing a drug rehabilitation course. He was also told to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

