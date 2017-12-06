Honour for officers who recaptured British Virgin Islands prisoners after Hurricane Irma

Have your say

POLICE officers who helped recapture dangerous prisoners who escaped after a storm damaged a jail have been handed awards.

Five officers from Hampshire police flew out to the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma struck. They also helped establish water and electricity supplies and cleared debris.

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney said: ‘These officers are a true credit to the policing family and the communities they serve.’

The officers who travelled to the British Virgin Islands were: Insp Alex Reading, PC Stuart Woods, PC Terry Cooke, PC David Tester and PC Martin Daniels.