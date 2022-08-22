Horndean man, 30, due in court in Portsmouth accused of attacking emergency worker and trashing police cell
A MAN accused of beating an emergency worker and trashing part of a police station is due to appear before magistrates.
Anthony Henry, of Catherington Lane, Horndean, is facing four charges following a series of alleged offences earlier this month.
The 30-year-old is accused of damaging a telephone receiver belonging to Hampshire Constabulary on August 4 and assaulting an emergency worker – Do Quetti, who is a detention officer based in Portsmouth. He denies both offences.
Most Popular
-
1
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
-
2
Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
-
3
Dawid Such murder investigation: Martin David Bell charged with murder after man, 19, found dead by police in Southampton
-
4
Maintenance woes leave ‘angry’ retirement housing residents ‘prisoners’ in their homes and unable to open windows during a heatwave - with one ‘furious’ pensioner left trapped in a broken lift
-
5
Southsea man arrested for drink driving and causing 'serious' injury by dangerous driving after colliding with two pedestrians
Then, on August 5, Henry is accused of attacking at Matthew Allen in Southsea. He was charged with one count of assault by beating which he denies.
After being detained by police, Henry is accused of causing damage to a police cell and has been charged with one count of criminal damage. He denies the charge.
Henry is due to appear before justices at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon .
He is being represented by Tang Bentley and Jackson Limited.