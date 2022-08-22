Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Henry, of Catherington Lane, Horndean, is facing four charges following a series of alleged offences earlier this month.

The 30-year-old is accused of damaging a telephone receiver belonging to Hampshire Constabulary on August 4 and assaulting an emergency worker – Do Quetti, who is a detention officer based in Portsmouth. He denies both offences.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Then, on August 5, Henry is accused of attacking at Matthew Allen in Southsea. He was charged with one count of assault by beating which he denies.

After being detained by police, Henry is accused of causing damage to a police cell and has been charged with one count of criminal damage. He denies the charge.

Henry is due to appear before justices at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon .