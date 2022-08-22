News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Horndean man, 30, due in court in Portsmouth accused of attacking emergency worker and trashing police cell

A MAN accused of beating an emergency worker and trashing part of a police station is due to appear before magistrates.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:29 pm

Anthony Henry, of Catherington Lane, Horndean, is facing four charges following a series of alleged offences earlier this month.

The 30-year-old is accused of damaging a telephone receiver belonging to Hampshire Constabulary on August 4 and assaulting an emergency worker – Do Quetti, who is a detention officer based in Portsmouth. He denies both offences.

Read More

Read More
Blackmails reported in Hampshire reach a record high
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Most Popular

Then, on August 5, Henry is accused of attacking at Matthew Allen in Southsea. He was charged with one count of assault by beating which he denies.

After being detained by police, Henry is accused of causing damage to a police cell and has been charged with one count of criminal damage. He denies the charge.

Henry is due to appear before justices at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon .

He is being represented by Tang Bentley and Jackson Limited.

SEE ALSO: Woman is raped in Portsmouth after man asks her ‘for directions’