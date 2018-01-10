Horndean thieves scared off by pet pooch

Have your say

COWARDLY crooks were scared off by a guard dog as they attempted to ransack a home, police have said.

The burglars had broken into the property, in White Dirt Lane, Horndean, during the evening.

However, they fled empty-handed after the pet pup inside the home barked, frightening them off.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or those with information about the theft, to come forward.

The crime took place overnight between Monday and Tuesday, police said yesterday.

Those with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 44180010432.