Distressing CCTV footage shows the moment Lola, an 11-year-old family cat, was pounced on by a Staffordshire bull terrier while she was outside her home in Arnaud Close, Buckland.

The defenceless feline was heard hissing and thrashing while being bitten and flung around by the dog on Thursday morning.

The shocking 18-second clip shows a woman, believed to be the dog’s owner, repeatedly kicking her pet and frantically shouting ‘no, no, no’ in a desperate attempt to stop the attack.

Lola the cat pictured after the attack.`

Lola was later found bloodied in a pile of leaves by her heartbroken owners, Lee and Tina Waters, suffering from an appalling open fracture in one of her legs and internal bleeding.

The pet was rushed to the vets to receive emergency treatment to stabilise the 11-year-old. But Lee, 40, fears his family’s beloved pet may now have to have her damaged leg amputated.

The self-employed window fitter said: ‘My gut turned when I saw the attack. It was very upsetting and disturbing to see.

‘When my wife found Lola, she was in a pile of leaves at the back of the house. Her leg was twisted and had an open fracture. She had been bleeding for hours. She had internal bleeding too and a load of puncture wounds on her chest.

‘We took her to the vets last night and it was touch-and-go as to whether she would make it or not. I picked up this morning and she is really sedated. I think the vets are going to amputate her leg.

‘I hope she pulls through. But she is probably going to become a house-bound, three-legged cat.’

Footage from a doorbell CCTV camera shows a woman attempting to break up the attack on Thursday morning, in Arnaud Close, Buckland.

The incident took place at 9.37am and was witnessed by some neighbours in the street.

Lee is now hunting for the owner of the dog to demand an apology from her. He added her pet appeared to have been off the lead when it attacked Lola.

‘We just want to get an apology from the woman,’ he said. ‘The woman could have done a lot more.

‘I own a Staffordshire bull terrier and if that was me, I would be pinning the dog down and pulling its jaws apart. I just want to get an apology from her.’

Lee has since urged other dog owners to ensure their pets are on a lead at all times in urban areas.

He added: ‘Our 20-month son Arthur loves Lola to bits. The attack is worrying because if he was out in the garden stroking her at the time of the attack, the dog would have been in kill mode and wouldn’t have thought twice about attacking our baby.

‘Dogs shouldn’t be off their leads in built-up area. If you can’t control your dog, you shouldn’t own a dog.’

