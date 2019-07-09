Horror as residents watch emergency services battling to save 'critically-ill' woman's life in North End

HORRIFIED residents have told of their shock after witnessing police and paramedics battling to save a woman’s life in a quiet city street.

The female – whose age and name has not been revealed – was found in a ‘critical condition’ outside a terraced house in Inhurst Road, North End, this afternoon.

The woman was taken away by paramedics to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Photo: Tom Cotterill

Emergency services packed into the street, with police cars being used to block the nearby junction with London Road.

Witnesses described seeing officers scramble to give the woman first aid before using a defibrillator to resuscitate her.

Other officers were spotted climbing through a window to access the house, with police later seen scaling the scaffolding in front of the property, where a blue bed sheet had been tied.

Marion Rachman, 72, has lived in the street for 14 years and watched the drama unfold.

Police presence in Inhurst Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, July 9, after a women was found in a serious condition. ''Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-3843)'

She said: ‘I didn’t see how the person was injured. I thought perhaps someone had fallen off the scaffolding on the building.

‘One policeman came running past with a defibrillator – I could hear him using it. It was horrible.’

Mum-of-one Lucy Walsh saw the commotion from her sister, Anna Walsh’s home nearby. The 25-year-old said: ‘I looked out the window and realised there were police everywhere. I saw a lady being carried on a stretcher and being given air.’

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said the woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Emergency vehicles blocked the entrance of the street. Photo: Tom Cotterill

Mrs Rachman added the whole incident had left her shaken and said: ‘I was amazed at the response and how many police cars and ambulances were here – it was like the sort of response I imagine you would see during a terrorist attack. It was very scary.’

Hampshire police did not confirm what caused the woman’s injuries but an official said officers had entered the home to ‘aid’ with her treatment.

A spokesman added: ‘No third party involvement or criminal offences have been identified.’

Scas said two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car attended the incident.

The scene at Inhurst Road, North End, after a woman had been found in a life-threatening condition.'Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-3848)

‘After initial treatment at the scene the patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital – still in a critical condition,’ a spokesman added.