Horror at seeing woman's body on Southsea rooftop as man is arrested over 'murder'

DETECTIVES were hunting for clues into the latest death to rock the city as a man was sitting in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

People living near Palmerston Mansions, where the woman’s body was found on a flat rooftop beneath balconies overlooking Tonbridge Street, have told of the grim moment they spotted her this morning.

Tonbridge Street, Southsea, where a womans body was found on a flat roof on Monday, September 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (160919-7527)

Writing on The News’ Facebook page Kerry Lewis said: ‘I saw her, was horrible to see her just laying there.’

Vicky Elizabeth added: ‘ I saw her before they put the tent up, so sad.

‘Was a shock to see from my flat. I just feel sorry for her that maybe she had been up there all night.’

Tonbridge Street, Southsea, where a womans body was found on a flat roof on Monday, September 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (160919-6090)

Hayley Smith-Charles said: ‘Poor lady my heart breaks x rest in peace.’

Officers were searching in bins this afternoon as forensics teams scoured the rooftop and installed a tent covering the body.

It is unclear if police are treating the death as an isolated incident. Officers have not released any details about the woman’s identity.