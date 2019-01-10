How you can tell if your neighbour is a drug dealer

Have your say

Drug related crimes continue to be a massive issue across the UK.

Police across the country, including in Hampshire, have been cracking down on so-called 'county lines’ gangs.

Do you suspect your neighbour could be a drug dealer? Here are the signs to look out for

This is when gangs and organised crime networks exploit children to sell drugs. Often these children are made to travel across counties, and they use dedicated mobile phone ‘lines’ to supply drugs.

So If you are suspicious that someone living on your street is a drug dealer or involved in drug trade, Hampshire Constabulary warn to look out for these signs.

- A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time.

- Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house.

- Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later.

- People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently.

- New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car.

If you have any information about drug-related activity in your area please call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.