Hundreds of digital crimes cost victims £821,000 in just 12 months

DIGITAL crimes cost victims £821,000 in just 12 months, police have said.

It comes as Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane pours £600,000 into training digital media investigators.

Police will be also now be trained in specialist areas including crypto currency.

There were 740 so-called digital crimes in the county last year, up by 20 per cent.

Mr Lane said: ‘With more and more crime either cyber-enabled or cyber dependent, it’s vital that policing has the skills, capability and the software it needs to keep us safe in a digital age.

‘Hampshire Constabulary is already leading nationally in this regard, and I am pleased that with my support they will now be investing an additional £600,000 this year in a package of measures to ensure all officers have the tools they need to fight cyber crime.’