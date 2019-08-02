HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for the funeral of a mum-of-three found murdered after a house fire.

More than £460 has been donated in memory of Kelly-Anne Case, 27, after her body was found at her home in Grange Crescent in Gosport.

Kelly-Anne Case, who died in Gosport on Tuesday (right), with her sister Kerry (left).

Firefighters and police were called to the property on Tuesday morning after a blaze broken out in the kitchen.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and are still being questioned by police.

So far 27 people have paid into the GoFundMe page, set up yesterday, by Jane Summers from Gosport.

On the page she said: ‘To help raise much needed money to help Kelly-Anne Case spread her wings on her final journey.

Floral tributes left at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-91)

‘I have been given permission and have been requested by the family to set this page up.’

Donors supporting the fund have united to leave heartfelt tributes.

Ellen-May Penny said she was ‘completely broken’ by Kelly-Anne’s death.

Forensics at the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-83)

‘Like you always said no matter what [we’ll] always be family,’ she said.

‘My babies will always remember you as their auntie Kells – I won't have it any other way..’

She added: ‘There's one thing we can all do for you though and that’s give you the most amazing send off we possibly can.’

Hayley Mitchell said: ‘Your girls and your family deserve to be able to give you a proper send off, then justice be served.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-89)

‘Our hearts and thoughts are with you all, anything more we can do, we're here.'

Others described Kelly-Anne as a ‘funny’, ‘lovely’ and ‘bubbly’ woman as they donated.

Emma Penfold said: ‘I didn’t know Kelly but live close by. No family should have to suffer this tragedy, especially young children.

‘What a waste of a young [life]. Kelly was clearly very loved and I hope this small donation helps towards what you need to give her the funeral you so wish to give her and I truly hope you get justice for what has happened. Much love xx.’

A police cordon in Grange Crescent has now been lifted, but police officers and PCSOs continue to patrol the area.

To donate to the fund, copy and paste tinyurl.com/yy95j779 into a new browser window.