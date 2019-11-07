Hunt for arsonist who is deliberately evading arrest in Hampshire

POLICE are hunting for a convicted arsonist who is deliberately evading arrest.

Christy Flaherty is wanted on recall to prison after he recently breached the conditions of his license.

Have you seen Christy? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was jailed after being convicted of arson endangering life.

Flaherty is from Southampton and is still believed to be in Hampshire.

He is described as being:

- White

- 5 feet 7 inches

- Slim build

- Dark brown hair

- Blue eyes

Police say that he knows that he is wanted on recall and is deliberately evading arrest.

Members of the public should not approach Flaherty. If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44190368769.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Anyone found to be harbouring Flaherty to deliberately obstruct police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.