Hunt for driver and passenger who fled after three-car crash

Police are looking for a driver and passenger after a crash involving three cars.

They would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision in Chichester at about 9.30am on November 7.

According to police, the driver and passenger were in a red Vauxhall Mokka travelling west along the A259 Cathedral Way after exiting the Via Ravenna roundabout.

Their car collided with a blue Audi A3 Sport driven by a 28-year-old man from Hayling Island.

Also involved was a black Honda CRV, driven by a 48-year-old local woman, with her husband, 47, the front seat passenger.

Three-car collision in Chichester on November 7. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said the driver and passenger in the Vauxhall made off on foot immediately after the crash.

Both were last seen walking in the direction of Chichester College, and officers need to speak to them concerning the incident.

The Audi driver was treated at St Richard's Hospital, for slight injuries. The couple in the Honda also sustained slight injuries, but neither were taken to hospital.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 313 of 07/11.