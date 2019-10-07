Hunt for five people spotted on CCTV after man suffers serious head injury in Portsmouth assault

A MAN suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted, police have said as they try and identify five people caught on CCTV.

The 20-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and has been in hospital since Thursday morning when he was attacked.

CCTV image of a group of people want to speak to after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Guildhall Square near the Civic Offices on Thursday October 4 at 12.30am. Picture: Hampshire police

Hampshire police today released details of the attack outside the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, at 12.30am on October 3.

Detective Constable Nicholas Sandford-Smith, said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak to us.

‘We have issued a CCTV image of five people we’d like to speak to.

‘We know the image isn’t particularly clear, but we think that if you know any of these people, you’ll recognise them; or you may have seen them out that night and recognise them from their clothing.

‘We would urge these people, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch with us.

‘We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw the group of people shown in the CCTV in the area, before or after the assault.’