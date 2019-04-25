Hunt for garden gnome lookalike after brick shatters supermarket window in Sussex

Have your say

A SUPERMARKET has had its windows shattered by bricks for the fourth time in three months.

Police have released CCTV footage after the Co-op on the fuel station forecourt in Lavant Road, Chichester, was targeted at about 5.20am on April 11.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Sussex Police

During the incident, a man was filmed approaching the store and throwing a brick at large window pane before picking it up and throwing it again at the window smashing it.

He then and again at the CCTV camera.

The man in the image bares a resemblance to a garden gnome, with a pointed hood and bright green scarf which looks like a beard.

PC Ross Beaumont said: ‘We believe this is the fourth time the suspect has targeted this store as its windows were smashed in February and twice in March.

‘We want to hear from anyone who knows who the man is or has any information about him.’

You can report online or ring 101 quoting serial 153 of 11/04.

