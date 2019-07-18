Hunt for 'key witnesses' after body of man 'in his 60s' found at building site in Hampshire

POLICE are searching for two ‘key witnesses’ after a body was found at a building site.

Officers were called to Ling Dale, Chilworth at 9.33am on Tuesday after the man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was discovered.

Police believe these two men may be key witnesses. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the death are ongoing, and police are investigating alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Detective Chief Inspector Ellie Hurd said: ‘We are keen to speak with the two men pictured as witnesses, as we believe they may have vital information to help our enquiries.

‘If you are pictured in this CCTV image, or you know who these people are, then please contact us so we can speak with you.’

A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190248171.