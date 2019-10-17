Hunt for motorist who flashed women while behind the wheel in Hampshire

Have your say

Police are hunting for a motorist who indecently exposed himself to women while he was behind the wheel.

The incidents happened in the Eastleigh area earlier this month.

Do you recognise this vehicle? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Two women reported being flashed on October 8 and another on October 10.

In all three incidents, the victims said that the man indecently exposed himself to them while he was sat in a car.

On the first occasion in Bradshaw Close, Fair Oak, the man remained in the driver’s seat and asked the women for directions to McDonald’s before exposing himself.

READ MORE: Police called after man 'shouts at people' in Portsmouth Co-op

The second and third incidents both happened in Oakmount Road, Chandler’s Ford.

He has been described as Asian, aged between 40 and 50-years-old, with a medium build, bald or receding black hair and is said to be clean shaven.

Also on October 10, a man matching this description and vehicle approached a woman on Derby Road, Eastleigh, asking for directions however it is not believed the man exposed himself.

READ MORE: Fareham town centre targeted by beggars 'who are not vulnerable', council leader tells crime meeting

Police have shared CCTV images of the vehicle that the man was reportedly driving when the offences happened.

On October 11, we arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with these incidents however he has since been eliminated as a suspect.

Do you know a man that matches this description and drives a dark blue or black Vauxhall Zafira with distinctive wheels spokes?

If you can help, please call police on 101 and quote 44190367131.