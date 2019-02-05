Hunt is launched to find man after two attacks on the homeless in Southsea

Police want to speak to this man after a homeless person was attacked twice in Southsea.

Police have reported that the homeless man says he does not know his attacker.

The man to whom police want to speak

The most recent attack took place at about 11.30pm on Friday in Albert Road. The victim was assaulted but did not suffer any lasting injuries.

The first incident took place at about 7pm on Tuesday, January 15 near Sainsbury’s in Albert Road, and the victim suffered injuries to his face.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you know the man pictured, then please call us. In addition, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed these two incidents.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190021438, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.