Warren Bone, 53, is wanted by police for breaching his sex offenders notification requirements.

He did not turn up to Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, June 17 for sentencing in relation to several offences including possession of indecent images of children.

Wanted man Warren Bone, 53, from Fareham who police say has breached his sex offenders notification requirements and did not turn up to Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17 to be sentenced in relation to offences including possession of indecent images of children

Police say that they think Bone was in Swanmore on Saturday, June 25.

A spokesman said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.’

Bone is white, 6ft, and and has close-cropped or shaved grey hair, blue eyes, and stubble or a short beard.

Police say anyone who sees him or knows where he is at the moment should not approach him but call 999, quoting 44220251346.