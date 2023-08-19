Hunt on to find stocky male gang member with puffer jacket and bandana around neck who robbed man in Portsmouth street
The 46-year-old victim was ambushed by three assailants on Powerscourt Road, North End, at approximately 3.30pm on Monday 7 August.
“The victim was approached by three men who assaulted him and took his bag, which was later recovered further up the road. A member of the public disturbed the men and they ran away,” a police spokeswoman said.
“The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and wrist. Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you recognise the man in this e-fit image?”
He is described as aged between 20 and 30, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, black, of stocky build and with short shaved hair. He was wearing a black puffer coat, dark bottoms and a snood or bandana around his neck.
The other two men are also described as aged between 20 and 30, black and of slim build. They are described as wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting the reference 44230317966.
Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/