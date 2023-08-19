The 46-year-old victim was ambushed by three assailants on Powerscourt Road, North End, at approximately 3.30pm on Monday 7 August.

Police have released an e-fit

“The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and wrist. Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you recognise the man in this e-fit image?”

He is described as aged between 20 and 30, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, black, of stocky build and with short shaved hair. He was wearing a black puffer coat, dark bottoms and a snood or bandana around his neck.

The other two men are also described as aged between 20 and 30, black and of slim build. They are described as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting the reference 44230317966.