Hunt still on to find man after victim assaulted and left with facial injuries in Portsmouth street
THE hunt is still on to find a man who left another male with facial injuries after a row broke out.
Officers investigating the assault in Cornwall Road, Portsmouth, released an image of a man they want to speak to after an altercation in a vehicle at around 3am on Friday December 9. The victim – a man in his 20s – was reportedly assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries as a result.
READ NOW: Picture of suspect released
Despite releasing the image, police are yet to arrest anyone. A force spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing.
In December, police said: ‘Officers have conducted initial enquiries to identify the man they believe to have been involved, but are now turning to the public for support. We are seeking to identify the man in the image. Do you recognise him? Perhaps you have seen him in the local area?’
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 44220498676 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.