Officers investigating the assault in Cornwall Road, Portsmouth, released an image of a man they want to speak to after an altercation in a vehicle at around 3am on Friday December 9. The victim – a man in his 20s – was reportedly assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

Despite releasing the image, police are yet to arrest anyone. A force spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police

In December, police said: ‘Officers have conducted initial enquiries to identify the man they believe to have been involved, but are now turning to the public for support. We are seeking to identify the man in the image. Do you recognise him? Perhaps you have seen him in the local area?’