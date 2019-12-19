Husband and wife made Cosham and Bursledon ATMs pay out £17,000 illegally - and police found Bentley cars during raid on home

A HUSBAND and wife who stole over £17,000 from cash machines in Portsmouth and Petersfield were told to pay back the money.
Otilia and Ovidiu-Andrei Viscreanu used adapted cards tricking machines to pay out sums of money without an account being debited.
Cash machines in Petersfield, Cosham and at Tesco in Bursledon were targeted.
Otilia, 22, was ordered to pay £3,790 back at Southampton Crown Court while Ovidiu-Andrei, 27, was ordered to pay £14,095.
Ovidiu-Andrei was jailed for 18 months in September but faces another nine months inside unless he pays back the money.
Otilia was handed an eight-month sentence previously which has already been served while in custody.
Officers had found significant amounts of cash and two Bentley cars when their Charlton Road house in Southampton was searched.