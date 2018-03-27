‘I can live my life again’ – victim’s joy after stalker is jailed for four years

A YOUNG woman who was plagued by a three-week campaign of harassment has told of her relief after her stalker was sentenced to four years in jail.

Charlotte Kendall, 20 from Havant, said she can ‘finally focus on living her life’ after ‘menace’ Terry Waymark was convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

A jury heard Waymark, 36, from Southampton, began his obsession when he visited the Portsmouth area chip shop Ms Kendall worked in last October.

In the weeks that followed, he bombarded her with personal emails, texts and late-night calls after discovering her contact details on a business card.

But days ago, months after mustering the courage to fight back and call the police on October 26, 2017, Ms Kendall watched on as Waymark was sentenced for stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

She said: ‘It was a huge weight off my shoulders.

‘I was with my mum at the time, I let out a big sigh and thought “this is brilliant”.

‘For the past six months this is all I have been able to think about, but now I can now finally focus on living my normal life again.’

After Waymark was sentenced last week, police dealing with the case united in praising Ms Kendall’s bravery – branding her stalker a ‘menace’.

Reflecting on the harassment she faced, she said: ‘It was pretty horrible. But I was worried if I didn’t report this, it was going to continue and he could move on to someone else.

‘From the moment I went to the police they reacted straight away and made sure I never felt alone.

‘I am so thankful for their hard work – I was given so much support.’

With Waymark now behind bars with an indefinite restraining order to his name, Ms Kendall said she can focus on the next chapter of her life – studying veterinary nursing at university.

‘I am really looking forward to it – I have wanted to do this since I was five,’ she said.

‘Now I can do it, for myself, without worrying about anything else.’

But before she embarks on further education, she is urging victims in her position to speak up.

She said: ‘No-one should be left in fear.

‘I worry there are other people out there going through this and I would say do not stay quiet.

‘It is better to tell someone because that is how things can get so much better.

‘I had to speak out to protect others.’