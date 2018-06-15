‘I can offer no excuse’ says Portsmouth driver who used a Blue Badge that was not his

A PENSIONER hauled before magistrates for illegally parking in a disabled bay described it as ‘comical’.

Graham Lawrence, 66, of Second Avenue, Farlington, was reprimanded at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for parking at Landport View in January when he used a disabled Blue Badge that did not belong to him.

The defendant, who was using the badge of a man with learning difficulties who he cared for, described his action as ‘comical’ before presiding magistrate Peter Mellor cut in.

‘I don’t think the public would agree it was comical,’ Mr Mellor said.

He added: ‘It is not an uncommon offence but the public don’t have much sympathy for this kind of thing. You were not entitled to park where you did.’

Jenny Ager, prosecuting on behalf of Portsmouth City Council, said Lawrence was caught by an enforcement officer alone in his Ford Freedom Grand car.

‘Mr Lawrence was honest with the officer after admitting he was the full time carer of the badge holder who was not with him,’ Ms Ager said.

Lawrence, who admitted using a Blue Badge in absence of the holder, was fined £120, told to pay £200 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He said: ‘I can offer no excuse. It was a thoughtless action.’