THE sister of girl missing for nearly 37 years has said she ‘felt sick’ after someone mocked up a Facebook profile of her vanished sibling using ‘stolen’ photos and sent her a friend request.

Heartbroken Natasha Lee, 44, has for decades battled to find out what happened to her sister Katrice, who vanished on her second birthday in a supermarket in Paderborn, West Germany, in 1981.

The friend request received by Natasha Lee on Facebook from a profile purporting to be her missing sister Katrice Lee. Picture: Natasha Lee

Now Natasha has told how the latest incident – the latest in a line of people claiming and pretending to be Katrice – has driven her to despair.

Speaking to The News, Gosport-based Natasha said: ‘Not so long ago they were digging for Katrice's body in Germany.

'For me it's been a really tough few months and I shouldn't have to be put through this.

'The idea was this year was going to be a positive year and I was going to think about myself and instead it's this.

Katrice Lee's sister Natasha Lee from Gosport

'I felt sick because it was just another of those nutters but it's quite disturbing.’

Disgusted seeing her family’s photos snatched and used by the person behind the profile, she blasted off a message branding them ‘despicable’.

Natasha and her parents, Sharon and Richie Lee, have battled to have the toddler’s case re-investigated, with Royal Military Police carrying out searches and extensive digs in Paderborn, where Richie was based in the army at the time of Katrice’s disappearance.

In just two-and-a-half months Natasha is due to wed her fiance, but is now facing the latest anguish in her decades-long heartache.

Royal Military Police excavate area of land in Paderborn as part of the investigation. Picture: Dominic King - Army press office Germany

Speaking of the moment she received the Facebook request, she said: 'I don't know how else to explain it – it was that feeling in the pit of your stomach.

'I absolutely couldn't believe it and it was "here we go again" – when will it stop?’

Natasha told military investigators but quickly found the profile also contained photos of Wirral actress Heidi Robinson and links to her websites.

Natasha added: ‘I felt absolutely sick and then I felt really angry.

'Before I used to feel sorry for them but what about me?

'I'm just done.'

The request came from a Facebook profile with Katrice’s name and profile photo of Richie holding Natasha. The banner photo showed Sharon, Katrice and Natasha together.

It comes after The News revealed in 2012 how Natasha was bombarded with hoax messages by a County Durham woman pretending to be Katrice. That woman admitted harassment but was later jailed for breaching a restraining order.

The RMP has been informed of the incident. The News contacted actress Heidi Robinson but received no response. It is not known why details about the actress appeared on the profile.