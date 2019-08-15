'I heard screaming': stabbing of 16-year old by gang of teenagers 'not out of the ordinary' for residents

SCREAMS were heard by residents of Nelson Court on Tuesday as a 16-year old was stabbed multiple times by a gang of teenagers.

Police were called to Nelson Road, Buckland, Portsmouth, at 9.40pm after the group of six to eight boys left the victim with serious injuries.

The boy was walking with a friend, who is 18, through a car park next to the road when they were attacked.

The older boy was able to run from the scene uninjured, while the younger boy was stabbed several times in the leg and arm before the gang ran off – with one of the group returning only to steal the younger boy’s wallet.

A resident of Nelson’s Court apartment block, who gave her name as Laura, said she saw ‘two teenagers – about 16 or 17 years old – running away' down the road at the time of the incident.

She said: ‘Some one came out of the block screaming and shouting.’

Ella, 21, another resident of the block, said: ‘I heard a group of kids come to the block.

‘They asked someone at the entrance of the block if they saw someone run off.

‘It sounded like they were in a rush.’

Laura, who who moved to the block in 2006, said disturbances and crime in the area were 'not out of the ordinary.'

She said: ‘It’s so ordinary you sort of want to sit and watch it.

‘It happens all the time – I do not see any police officers around here.

‘You feel like your only option is to barricade yourself it.'

Ella, who moved in to her apartment in February, agreed, saying that the she rarely saw police patrolling the streets.

She said: ‘There's always shouting going on, always fighting going on.

‘You only see the police if you see something very serious.’

Hampshire Constabulary have released a description of the teenagers in the gang, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘The boys in the group are described as being white and black, and were between 16 and 18-years-old.

‘They were wearing hooded tops.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting 44190287307.