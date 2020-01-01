'Idiot' criticised for dumping waste at Portsdown Hill

A FLYTIPPER who dumped builder’s waste at a beauty spot has been branded an ‘idiot’.

The tyres, bucket, plasterboard and associate rubbish was found in Pigeon House Lane at Portsdown Hill on December 29.

Fly tipping in Pigeon House Lane, Portsdown Hill on December 29. Picture: Georgia Harvey

Posting on a Facebook group, the woman who spotted the mess, Georgia Harvey, said: ‘Well done to the idiot who dumped all of this rubbish in the ford behind Portsdown Hill.

‘Whoever did it came from the Farlington/Cosham/Southsea area (I understand this is most likely builder’s mess).

‘There are a few leaflets in the pile all for that area. Cretinous waste of space.’

Flytipping has cost local authorities £1.2m between 2012 and 2017.

Between 2012 and 2018, there were 30,418 incidents in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Winchester and East Hampshire.

Councils have targeted irresponsible waste dumpers who advertise on social media but then flytip.