Hampshire police said the two 19-year-old women were in Buffalo Restaurant - a kebab house in Albert Road Southsea, on November 1 when an unknown man appraoched them between 11.40pm and midnight.

He sexually assaulted one of the women - and they both left.

But he then followed them toward the nearby public toilets and sexually assaulted the second woman.

This image has been released after two 19-year-old women were sexually assaulted in Albert Road, Southsea, on November 1. Picture: Hampshire police

He then went on to immediately speak to another man.

Now detectives are encouraging anyone who knows the man in a photo today released by police to come forward.

The man is aged between 58-64, 5ft 8in tall, white, chubby and has grey hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, a navy blue jacket with no hood, green trousers, dark trainers and was carrying a black rucksack on his back.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Do you recognise the man pictured? We believe he spoke to at least one other man immediately after the incident.

‘Was this you? Perhaps you were in the area and saw what happened?

‘Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information that may assist our enquiries should call 101 quoting 44210439127.'’

The women are being supported by specialist officers.

