Images of suspected rogue trader released by police 

POLICE have warned people to remain vigilant after reports of rogue traders operating in Meon Valley – with the authority now releasing pictures of a suspect.

The police investigation comes after work carried out an address in Midlington Hill, Droxford, on March 28, which was not requested.

Do you recognise this man?

A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers would like to speak to the man seen in the images or hear from anyone who recognises him or the vehicle.

‘We know that the images are small, but we think those who know him will be able to recognise him or the vehicle.

‘We would also like to speak to anyone else who has had something similar happen to them recently.’

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting 44190108179, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.