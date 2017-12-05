In the courts - latest round-up

Have your say

Here’s some of the recent cases to be heard by magistrates

She also admitted damaging a glass door at the shop on the same day, and two charges of assault by beating.

Magistrates jailed her for 12 weeks.

n Nicholas Stock, 54, of Rowner Lane, Gosport, admitted theft of make-up from Boots on August 4.

Stock also admitted theft of sweets worth £104.18 from Co-op on July 28 and make-up worth £343 from Boots on July 25.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tyler Gall, 20, of Seymour Close, Buckland, admitted assault by beating on May 13.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Gall must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n James Hutchins, 30, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted theft of make-up and shampoo worth £77.86 from Savers in Fareham on August 10.

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison sentence with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Mitchell Goldring, 18, of Goldcrest Court, Wecock Farm, admitted having a blade or sharply-pointed article – a lock knife.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 24-hour attendance centre requirement.

Goldring must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Robert Sinclair, 25, of Drift Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Gunwharf Road, Portsmouth, on June 9.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison term suspended for 12 months. He must complete a drink-impaired drivers course for 14 days.

Sinclair must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 46 months.