In the Courts – latest update

Here are some of the recent cases to have come before magistrates.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Bulman was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He admitted an assault by beating and having a bladed article, and a third assault by beating.

The green kitchen knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Lee Francis, 33, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of cheese from Co-op on July 23.

He also admitted theft of 13 packs of sirloin steak from Waitrose on September 30. Magistrates jailed him for 60 days for the two offences.

n Bradley Willett, 22, care of Kilmiston Close, Buckland, admitted failing to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence.

Willett was fined £50 and detained in court. This was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

n Michael Webb, 30, of no fixed address, admitted 11 shoplifting offences and was jailed for 154 days.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

All of the thefts were in Gosport, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent between August and September.

n Joshua Hedger, 21, of Portsmouth Road, Horndean, admitted driving a heavy goods vehicle without insurance on February 5.

He was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Imran Khan, 32, of Queens Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle over the limit.

He was fined £162 for the offence in Puffin Walk on July 4.

Khan must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £210 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three months.

n Teresa Dobney, 58, of Bath Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on July 7.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £75 compensation to the victim.

She must also pay £200 prosecution costs.

n Kelly Powell, 41, of Tyseley Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a uPVC door in Washington Road, Buckland.

Magistrates imposed a community order with eight days of rehabilitation activities.

She was also fined £20.

Powell caused £700 worth of damage on September 13.

She also admitted two assaults on police officers executing their duty.

And she admitted an assault by beating on August 11.

She must pay each victim £20 compensation.