In the Courts – latest update

n Kris Calladine, 40, of Sharps Road, Havant, admitted theft of an iPad between June 28 and July 1.

Magistrates imposed a conditional discharge with £160 compensation to pay.

n Jay Williams, 35, of London Road, Hilsea, was convicted of assault by beating on July 23 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £220 with £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £630 prosecution costs to pay.

n Lathan Summers, 26, of Cornwell Close, Gosport, admitted exposure and having cannabis, a class B drug in Fareham on September 8.

Magistrates imposed a community order with sex offending programme, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £885 prosecution costs.

He will be a registered sex offender or five years.

He was fined £200 for the cannabis.

n Daniel Anderson, 34, of Yarborough Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Hampshire Terrace on October 2. Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and three-year ban.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Anderson also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

He was fined £100 for the insurance.

n Dan-Cristian Palade, 22, of London Road, West Grinstead, admitted drink-driving on October 3 in Eastern Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 15 months with a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Palade also admitted driving without a licence.

n Ian Wakefield, 61, of Abshot Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in his street on September 29.

Magistrates fined him £290 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.

A test showed he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit of 35.

n Emma Nicholas, 31, of West Street, Portchester, admitted theft of £533.50 worth of cosmetics from The Cosmetics Company on October 22.

Magistrates handed her a 16-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Claire Hider, 32, of Sultan Road, Buckland, admitted theft of food and alcohol from Tesco in Portsmouth worth £126.44 on May 13.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £126.44 compensation to pay.