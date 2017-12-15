In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Albert Chapman, 23, of St Michael’s Road, Woking, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on October 1.

He was fined £80 for the offence in Portsmouth.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and handed him a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs to pay.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on October 17 but received no separate penalty.

n Alan Stockwell, 41, of London Road, Hilsea, admitted two charges of breaching a restraining order.

Magistrates handed him a 17-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a year of supervision.

He went to an address in Cosham twice on October 4.

Stockwell must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jason Butler, 25, of Redwood Drive, Fareham, admitted damaging a front window of Chris Gage Hairdressing in Fareham on September 15.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £200 compensation to pay.

n Jamie Bell, 39, of Celadine Avenue, Locks Heath, was found guilty of assault by beating on August 26 in Wickham Road, Fareham,

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Bell must pay £100 compensation.

n Gary Miller, 46, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted theft of a wallet, bank card and cash and a Spanish ID card on June 3 in Southsea.

He also admitted fraud by pretending to be a Spanish man using his card to buy a bottle of Smirnoff vodka on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £45 compensation to the wallet owner.

n Harry Castle, 22, of Newgate Lane, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, on October 8.

He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg limit.

Magistrates told him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £35 prosecution costs.

n Monika Choinska, 35, of Kingsland Close, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving in Binnacle Way, Portsmouth, on October 9.

A test revealed she had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined her £100 with a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 17 months.