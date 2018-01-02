In the Courts – latest update

n Ann Cortopassi, 41, of Oakshott Drive, West Leigh, admitted theft of £719 worth of fragrances from Boots on September 7.

She was jailed for seven days and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Karlton McLean, 39, of Nashe Way, Fareham, was jailed 120 days after being found guilty of six thefts of goods from Boots in Westbury Mall in Fareham, and assault by beating.

He had admitted two charges of not surrendering to bail. The thefts took place between March and June.

He admitted another shoplifting at Boots in May, and two shoplifting thefts from another shop in August.

n Brandon Gibbs, 20, of Northam Street, Portsmouth, was found guilty of driving without insurance in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on May 2 and was fined £180.

He was banned from driving for six months and must pay £130 costs. Gibbs was also convicted of driving without insurance and driving an off-road motorbike with no MOT. He was fined £30 for each offence.

n Anthony Webb, 54, of Curlew Gardens, Waterlooville, was found guilty of exposing his genitals.

He committed the offence on February 27 in Portsmouth. Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

n Dean Bowyer, 20, of Chaffinch Green, Waterlooville, admitted having a bread knife in public on July 8.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge. He committed the offence in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville.

n Charlene Preston, 35, of Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted assaulting a PC on Septemebr 8.

She also admitted theft of cosmetic and beauty treatment worth £286 from Wilko on May 15.

Preston was sentenced to one day in jail for each, to turn concurrent.

n Sasha Connor, 28, of The Fairways, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Randolph Road, Portsmouth, on October 8.

A test showed she had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit. She was fined £80 with a £330 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 20 months.

n Thomas Elliott, 18, of Parham Road, Gosport, admitted failing to stop, driving without insurance and not complying with a traffic sign.

He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge. He committed the offence on October 9.